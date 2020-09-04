Global  
 

Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' halted

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, causing filming of the much-anticipated movie 'The Batman' to halt. According to Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown. "A member of The Batman production has...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus 00:43

 Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, after it was confirmed a member of 'The Batman' production crew contracted the virus.

