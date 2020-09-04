Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' halted
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, causing filming of the much-anticipated movie 'The Batman' to halt. According to Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown. "A member of The Batman production has...
'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:23Published
'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the..