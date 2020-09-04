Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revisiting history: After 'criticizing' Om Raut's Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan teams up once again for Adipurush

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Revisiting history: After 'criticizing' Om Raut's Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan teams up once again for AdipurushThe casting of Saif Ali Khan in writer-director Om Raut's next, Adipurush, has raised eyebrows. Earlier, the two teamed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soon after its release in January, Khan had criticised the film for its inaccurate portrayal of history. He had reportedly said that it was not a historical, but just a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas for Om Raut 3D biggie 'Adipurush'

Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas for Om Raut 3D biggie 'Adipurush' 00:54

 Actor Saif Ali Khan who played a negative character in "Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior" is again set to collaborate with director Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame, for a 3D film titled "Adipurush".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast in spooky adventure 'Bhoot Police' [Video]

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast in spooky adventure 'Bhoot Police'

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police. #Bhootpolice

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published
Ibrahim Ali Khan goes cycling [Video]

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes cycling

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen having a good time. He went out cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas' 'Adipurush', to star as prime antagonist Lankesh

 Prabhas' 'Adipurush' marks Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with Om Raut, who earlier directed him in the 2020 blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

Adipurush: It's official! Saif Ali Khan to play baddie in Prabhas' mega-budget venture

 Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush will be directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and will be made in 3D.
Bollywood Life

'I'm relieved my mother looks young,' says Saif Ali Khan on turning 50 and inheriting Sharmila Tagore's genes

 There have also been reports of Saif Ali Khan being roped in as the lead villain opposite Prabhas in the mega-budget flick, Adipurush, which will be helmed by...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this