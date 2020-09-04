Revisiting history: After 'criticizing' Om Raut's Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan teams up once again for Adipurush
Friday, 4 September 2020 () The casting of Saif Ali Khan in writer-director Om Raut's next, Adipurush, has raised eyebrows. Earlier, the two teamed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soon after its release in January, Khan had criticised the film for its inaccurate portrayal of history. He had reportedly said that it was not a historical, but just a...
