50 Cent Rips Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Over Requesting $2 Million Monthly

SOHH Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
50 Cent Rips Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Over Requesting $2 Million MonthlyNew York rapper 50 Cent isn’t biting his tongue. The hip-hop superstar has lit up social media to go off on longtime mentor Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife Nicole Young for requesting $2 million monthly following their separation. 50 Cent Rips Nicole Young Heading into Friday, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold […]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young 'seeking nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support'

Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young 'seeking nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support' 01:11

 Dr Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young is said to be looking for nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support from the rapper, and $5 million in lawyer fees, after she filed for divorce in June.

