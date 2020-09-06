Global  
 

Jacob Blake Speaks Out From Hospital Bed In New Video: ‘It Hurts To Breathe, It Hurts To Sleep’

Mediaite Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Jacob Blake Speaks Out From Hospital Bed In New Video: ‘It Hurts To Breathe, It Hurts To Sleep’Jacob Blake has spoken out for the first time from his hospital bed since being shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Last month, Blake was shot as he approached the driver’s side of his car while his three young children sat in the back […]
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Jacob Blake Speaks From Hospital Bed

Jacob Blake Speaks From Hospital Bed 01:19

 Jacob Blake has publicly spoken for the first time since being hospitalised after being shot seven times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

