Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, informs fans through Instagram post

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Arjun Kapoor has informed his fans through his latest Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his account, he wrote- "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and...
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Firefighter battling Cameron Peak Fire tests positive for COVID-19, dozens potentially exposed

Firefighter battling Cameron Peak Fire tests positive for COVID-19, dozens potentially exposed 01:45

 A forward operating base for the Cameron Peak Fire was shut down after a firefighter battling the blaze tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, potentially exposing more than 30 other people at the base, according to officials with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

