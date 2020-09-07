Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Arjun Kapoor announced testing COVID-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and his ladylove Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Malaika added that she is currently under home quarantine. "Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Firefighter battling Cameron Peak Fire tests positive for COVID-19, dozens potentially exposed

Firefighter battling Cameron Peak Fire tests positive for COVID-19, dozens potentially exposed 01:45

 A forward operating base for the Cameron Peak Fire was shut down after a firefighter battling the blaze tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, potentially exposing more than 30 other people at the base, according to officials with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:25Published
TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests [Video]

TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Next week's football game between TCU and SMU has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests, TCU Athletics announced Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published
Local kids making a positive impact during COVID [Video]

Local kids making a positive impact during COVID

Local kids making a positive impact during COVID

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

After Arjun, Malaika tested COVID positive

 As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in India, After Arjun Kapoor declaring on social media that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, ETimes now has it...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this