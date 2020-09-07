After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19



Creighton Prep Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19 Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 00:25 Published 23 hours ago TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests



Next week's football game between TCU and SMU has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests, TCU Athletics announced Friday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:25 Published 2 days ago Local kids making a positive impact during COVID



Local kids making a positive impact during COVID Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:07 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources After Arjun, Malaika tested COVID positive As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in India, After Arjun Kapoor declaring on social media that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, ETimes now has it...

IndiaTimes 15 hours ago





Tweets about this