After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Arjun Kapoor announced testing COVID-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and his ladylove Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Malaika added that she is currently under home quarantine. "Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source...
A forward operating base for the Cameron Peak Fire was shut down after a firefighter battling the blaze tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, potentially exposing more than 30 other people at the base, according to officials with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.