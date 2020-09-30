Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja, who's known to essay the character of Rita Reporter, has taken to her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She penned a note to request all her followers to take necessary precautions.

This is what she wrote- "It's my duty to inform...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda tests POSITIVE for COVID-19; says, 'Please do keep me n my lil one in your prayers'

 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter tests POSITIVE for coronavirus. Check out the whole story to find out more.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this