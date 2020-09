You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sara Ali Khan's shares perfect combo to beat the Monday blues



Swimming pool, hot pink bikini and bright blue kohl comprise the formula of Sara Ali Khan to beat Monday blues. #SaraAliKhan #AtrangiRe Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet message for her mommy Amrita Singh



Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today. On her special day, Sara took to Instagram and penned a sweet message for her mommy Amrita Singh. #SaraAliKhan #AmritaSingh #HBDSaraalikhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published on August 12, 2020 Sara Ali Khan shares a funny throwback video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan



Actress Sara Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan shared a hilarious throwback video from one of her family vacations with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this