Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber's Popstar: 'Selena Gomez had no plans to participate in the music video'

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Putting an end to netizen's speculations, a source close to singer Selena Gomez has confirmed that she was not approached and had no plans to appear alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in rapper Drake's latest music video 'Popstar'. As reported by People magazine, a source close to the 'Ice Cream' singer revealed that the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet 02:27

 Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video [Video]

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Selena Gomez with Blackpink, Dua Lipa club remix, Katy Perry's new album, more this Friday [Video]

Selena Gomez with Blackpink, Dua Lipa club remix, Katy Perry's new album, more this Friday

This "New Music Friday" is packed with Selena Gomez and Blackpink collab on "Ice Cream", Katy Perry's new album, Keke Palmer's EP, and Dua Lipa.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:26Published
VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more [Video]

VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more

Keke Palmer tells Patrick Ryan what the VMAs will be like this year. The star is set to host the VMAs in a unique way.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez Was 'Never' Asked to Appear Alongside Ex Justin Bieber in Drake's 'Popstar' Music Video

 The record is being set straight. Rumors recently started swirling that Selena Gomez was set to make appearance alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Drake and...
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNewsDNA

Tweets about this