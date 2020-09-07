Justin Bieber's Popstar: 'Selena Gomez had no plans to participate in the music video'
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Putting an end to netizen's speculations, a source close to singer Selena Gomez has confirmed that she was not approached and had no plans to appear alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in rapper Drake's latest music video 'Popstar'. As reported by People magazine, a source close to the 'Ice Cream' singer revealed that the...
Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello..
The record is being set straight. Rumors recently started swirling that Selena Gomez was set to make appearance alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Drake and...