Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music video

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music videoAmerican singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship was one of the most high-profile one in the industry. And now, in the midst of reports claiming the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet 02:27

 Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber [Video]

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed spending quality time with her husband Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Justin Bieber says he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease

 "It's been a rough couple years but [I'm] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease," Bieber wrote.
CBS News
Billie Eilish's parents considered therapy over singer's obsession with Justin Bieber [Video]

Billie Eilish's parents considered therapy over singer's obsession with Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish was apparently so obsessed with Justin Bieber that her parents considered taking her to therapy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration [Video]

Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration

Selena Gomez has celebrated her upcoming collaboration with all-girl K-pop superstars BLACKPINK by launching an ice-cream flavour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories [Video]

Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories

Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even more hype for the September 3 drop by sharing some super-sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the brand's very first photo shoot. On Saturday, August 22, the 28-year-old star posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "A few of my favorite memories from the first @rarebeauty photoshoot in January.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5' [Video]

Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Courteney Cox has sparked speculation that Selena Gomez could be appearing in the upcoming Scream 5.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration [Video]

Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Gomez took to social media to announce she and the K-Pop group have joined forces.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Drake (musician) Drake (musician) Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor

Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services [Video]

Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services

The Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings" has finally made it to some major streaming platforms. The 2009 mixtape is now available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, more than a decade after it first dropped. This is a shortened version, containing 12 songs where the original had 21. The album features guest artists including Drake and Tyga. Wayne's new album "Carter VI" is coming soon.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your pup pics! (9 am) [Video]

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your pup pics! (9 am)

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your pup pics! (9 am)

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published
Drake and Lil Durk drop video for new song ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ [Video]

Drake and Lil Durk drop video for new song ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

The new video was directed by Dave Meyers and shot at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record [Video]

Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record

Drake continues to break music and entertainment records. The popular rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have ranked on the Hot 100 at number 3 and number 8. With those two singles, Drake now has his 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10. According to CNN, Drake's newest singles surpass Madonna's previous record-holding title of 38.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez with Blackpink, Dua Lipa club remix, Katy Perry's new album, more this Friday [Video]

Selena Gomez with Blackpink, Dua Lipa club remix, Katy Perry's new album, more this Friday

This "New Music Friday" is packed with Selena Gomez and Blackpink collab on "Ice Cream", Katy Perry's new album, Keke Palmer's EP, and Dua Lipa.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:26Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills

Justin and Hailey Bieber have purchased a $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
David Henrie on Reuniting with Selena Gomez for This Is The Year [Video]

David Henrie on Reuniting with Selena Gomez for This Is The Year

Actor makes his feature directorial debut with his brother Lorenzo.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 09:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music video

Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music video American singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship was one of the most high-profile one in the industry. And now, in the midst of reports claiming...
WorldNews Also reported by •SOHHJust Jared JrJust JaredCBS News

Here's Why Hailey Bieber Gets 'Really Annoyed' By Justin Bieber

 Hailey Bieber made a little confession about husband Justin Bieber during a new interview with Elle magazine. It turns out that there’s one thing that really...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! OnlineFOXNews.com

Kendall Jenner Joins Rumored Boyfriend Devin Booker for a Trip to Idaho With Justin & Hailey Bieber

 Kendall Jenner traveled with rumored boyfriend Devin Booker, Justin and Hailey Bieber to Idaho. – TMZ Justin Bieber also just unexpectedly popped up in this...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

mentallion

JavaScript Facts ☆ Justin Bieber says he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease #BreakingNews #cbsnews ✈✈✈ https://t.co/yRmG4FevMU https://t.co/juc3TUYc6e 6 days ago