Justin Bieber Becomes Drake In DJ Khaled’s Hilarious POPSTAR Music Video

SOHH Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Pop star Justin Bieber really lived up to the title of Drake and DJ Khaled‘s new music video. The Grammy-winning singer helped shock fans for Drizzy by taking the 6 God’s spot in the new “POPSTAR” visual. Justin Bieber Becomes Drake In the new, must-see music video, the Biebs keeps the spotlight on himself turning […]
