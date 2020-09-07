|
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are No Longer Receiving Funds From Prince Charles
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are financially independent of Prince Charles, a new report says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been receiving a sum of money from the Prince of Wales‘s Duchy of Cornwall estate, however, that is no longer the case after inking a huge deal with Netflix. Newsweek reports that Meghan [...]
