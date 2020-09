Joe Exotic's legal team are set 'to ask Donald Trump to pardon him'



Joe Exotic's legal team are seeking to have his conviction overturned. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 12 hours ago

Pollster Frank Luntz: Biden's lead is significant but not insurmountable for Trump



Larry talks with pollster Frank Luntz about campaign 2020, Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump and why Luntz believes the president can still pull off a win. Plus, Kamala Harris' impact on the.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:59 Published 5 days ago