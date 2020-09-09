When Akshay Kumar sustained injuries while climbing a rope ladder on Bear Grylls show

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'



Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago Watch: Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls'



Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this