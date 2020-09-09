Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Akshay Kumar sustained injuries while climbing a rope ladder on Bear Grylls show

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Shooting at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka for Into The Wild with Bear Grylls was a unique experience for Akshay Kumar. Though the Khiladi Kumar has performed several stunts in Bollywood movies, this proved a challenge for the star.

In fact, Akshay Kumar sustained injuries too while climbing a rope ladder on Into The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' [Video]

Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published
Watch: Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls' [Video]

Watch: Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls'

Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this