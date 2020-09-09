Anurag Kashyap: Whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

After several Bollywood actors demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty by sharing a strong message against patriarchy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to the complaints of why the industry was quite regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation and why they have decided to speak up now.



The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted... 👓 View full article

