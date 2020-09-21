Anurag Kashyap's 'ex-wife' Kalki Koechlin comes to his defence in this powerful post

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Actor's lawyer



Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 14 hours ago Payal Ghosh makes shocking allegations against Anurag Kashyap, says it still haunts her | Oneindia



Actor Payal Ghosh alleges that Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her. She said that 'He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:16 Published 19 hours ago ‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims



Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. “When I met him for the first time at his place, he.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this