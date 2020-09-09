Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Love Lucy’ star Keith Thibodeaux recalls playing ‘Little Ricky,’ working alongside Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Keith Thibodeaux still loves Lucy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this