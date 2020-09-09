"Dune" - cast: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson (II), Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya Coleman, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have a close bond



Zendaya has revealed she and her 'Dune' co-star Timothée Chalamet instantly hit it off while working on the upcoming film and are "really great friends". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this Eliza 🍓 RT @pachimari8: 🚨 DUNE cast interview with Stephen Colbert TOMORROW 🤯 Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Sharon Dun… 10 minutes ago nimitrix RT @chalametgerwig: Thread of Dune cast gifs from the teaser to the trailer: Timothée Chalamet https://t.co/MlDPSXRsvq 2 hours ago Laura Laurence Thread of Dune cast gifs from the teaser to the trailer: Timothée Chalamet https://t.co/MlDPSXRsvq 3 hours ago