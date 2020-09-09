Global  
 

Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Dune - cast: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson (II), Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya Coleman, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen*Release date :* December 18, 2020
*Synopsis :* A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: DUNE Movie (2020) - Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin

DUNE Movie (2020) - Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin 00:46

 DUNE Movie (2020) - Teaser trailer - starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin - Plot synopsis: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital...

