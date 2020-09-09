Netflix Reveals If Meghan Markle Will Return To Acting After Inking Deal With Streamer
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Meghan Markle just inked a major deal with Netflix with husband, Prince Harry, and it sparked a conversation on if the Duchess of Sussex would be returning to the screen. However, it doesn’t seem likely at all. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings had the answer during his appearance on CNBC this week, and the simple answer [...]
The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are financially independent of Prince Charles, a new report says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been receiving a sum of money... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Daily Record