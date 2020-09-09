Global  
 

Netflix Reveals If Meghan Markle Will Return To Acting After Inking Deal With Streamer

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Meghan Markle just inked a major deal with Netflix with husband, Prince Harry, and it sparked a conversation on if the Duchess of Sussex would be returning to the screen. However, it doesn’t seem likely at all. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings had the answer during his appearance on CNBC this week, and the simple answer [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal 02:06

 The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new...

What do we know about Harry and Meghan's mega deal with Netflix? [Video]

What do we know about Harry and Meghan's mega deal with Netflix?

Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Netflix, the streaming giant, to produce documentaries, scripted series and feature films. We know the couple has previously worked with big names like Oprah..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:04Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign deal with Netflix [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign deal with Netflix

First Netflix had The Crown - but now Netflix staff its staff includes some real royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year production deal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
Prince Harry Isn’t The First Prince in the Movie Business [Video]

Prince Harry Isn’t The First Prince in the Movie Business

Prince Harry and Meghan have signed a huge deal with Netflix, but they are not the first royal to dabble in film production. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published

Royal Officials Will Evaluate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $150m Netflix Deal, Queen Was Not Made Aware

Royal Officials Will Evaluate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $150m Netflix Deal, Queen Was Not Made Aware Royal officials will reportedly assess Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal. They failed to tell the Queen before announcing it to the world.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's production deal follows in footsteps of this royal

 On Wednesday, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a production deal with Netflix -- a move long speculated over after they recused...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are No Longer Receiving Funds From Prince Charles

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are financially independent of Prince Charles, a new report says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been receiving a sum of money...
