Daisy Ridley Reveals Who Rey Was Originally Supposed to Be Related To in 'Star Wars'

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Daisy Ridley revealed that Rey was supposed to have a connection an entirely different character in Star Wars. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Josh Gad, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her character’s ancestry and shared that it was actually Obi-Wan Kenobi she was supposed to be a descendant of. [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Daisy Ridley Reawakens 'Star Wars' Debate: Rey's Lineage

Daisy Ridley Reawakens 'Star Wars' Debate: Rey's Lineage 00:33

 (CNN) Daisy Ridley has reawakened the debate over "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's" biggest reveal, saying that the character of Rey's lineage wasn't clear to her even partway through filming the final chapter of the trilogy. Speaking to guest host Josh Gad on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Ridley said...

