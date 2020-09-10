Daisy Ridley Reveals Who Rey Was Originally Supposed to Be Related To in 'Star Wars'
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Daisy Ridley revealed that Rey was supposed to have a connection an entirely different character in Star Wars. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Josh Gad, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her character’s ancestry and shared that it was actually Obi-Wan Kenobi she was supposed to be a descendant of. [...]
