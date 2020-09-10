From Kareena Kapoor to Huma Qureshi, stars extend birthday wishes to their 'Best co-star' Akshay Kumar Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

As the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media.



By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor,... As the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media.By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor, 👓 View full article

