Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Kareena Kapoor to Huma Qureshi, stars extend birthday wishes to their 'Best co-star' Akshay Kumar

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
From Kareena Kapoor to Huma Qureshi, stars extend birthday wishes to their 'Best co-star' Akshay KumarAs the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media.

By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Akshay Kumar's first look in 'Bell Bottom' released

Akshay Kumar's first look in 'Bell Bottom' released 00:50

 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. #Akshaykumar #Bellbottom

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi head to UK for shoot [Video]

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi head to UK for shoot

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, on way to board a charter flight to the UK on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:05Published
Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot [Video]

Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar left for United Kingdom for his first international shoot after the outbreak of COVID-19. The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar: The Bell Bottom actor to have a working birthday in Scotland amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

 Akshay Kumar who turns a year older today is in Glasgow shooting for his next, Bell Bottom alongside Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. As per the...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this