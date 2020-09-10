From Kareena Kapoor to Huma Qureshi, stars extend birthday wishes to their 'Best co-star' Akshay Kumar
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () As the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media.
By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor,...
Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published