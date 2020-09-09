Global  
 

Here's how Akshay Kumar celebrated his 53rd birthday in Scotland

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday today, September 9, 2020, and his wife Twinkle Khanna has shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram. By posting a selfie with the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar, Twinkle extended birthday wishes to her husband and penned a note on Instagram, that read 'A small celebration for the big boy's...
