Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar: Best wishes for all times to come Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes 'for all times to come' to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday.



The 'Bol Bachchan' star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the 'Good Newwz' actor. In the picture, Ajay can be seen having a conversation with Akshay on the sets of a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kerala Crash: Air India Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks in Two



NEW DELHI — An Air India Express plane from Dubai crashed at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala at 7:40 pm on Friday, August 7. Citing civil aviation officials,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:42 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this

