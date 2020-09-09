|
Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar: Best wishes for all times to come
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes 'for all times to come' to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday.
The 'Bol Bachchan' star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the 'Good Newwz' actor. In the picture, Ajay can be seen having a conversation with Akshay on the sets of a...
