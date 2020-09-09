Global  
 

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Team Bellbottom gifts actor a bell-bottom full of love

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Never had Akshay Kumar thought that the sweetest birthday gift this year would be a pair of dark blue Bell Bottoms - signed by the entire unit of Bellbottom. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day for the actor.


