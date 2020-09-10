Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get to Know The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Maximilian Acevedo With 10 Fun Facts!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Maximilian Acevedo is co-starring in the brand new movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen! The actor plays Jimmy, who is described as a 17-year-old handsome, ultimate-bro, in the Netflix sequel, which just premiered TODAY (September 10). Maximilian dished on working on the film with director McG. “It was a dream come true. The thrill of working [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Babysitter Killer Queen Movie [Video]

The Babysitter Killer Queen Movie

The Babysitter Killer Queen Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:42Published
The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix horror movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen, directed by McG. It stars Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this