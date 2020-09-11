Cassie Randolph Claims Ex Colton Underwood Placed A Tracking Device On Her Car in Restraining Order Paperwork Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The reason that Cassie Randolph has filed a restraining order against ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood, has been revealed. According to a new report from US Weekly, the site says that Cassie, 25, filed the legal paperwork because of harassing her via text message, as well as putting a tracking device on her car. PHOTOS: Check out [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

