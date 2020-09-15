Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Cassie Randolph Granted a Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The Wrap Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Cassie Randolph Granted a Restraining Order Against Colton UnderwoodFormer “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and Season 23 lead Colton Underwood, according to court documents.

The pair broke up in May after dating for more than a year following the conclusion of their season of the ABC dating series, which aired in early 2019. According to Us Weekly, they had also been working on a reality show together “about their lives post-breakup” over the summer, but both have since pulled out of the project.

Now, Randolph is seeking protection from Underwood, who is barred from harassing, stalking, attempting to find her location through others, or contacting her in any form, according to the restraining order. It was first filed on Sept. 11 and will be effective until October 6 when the two meet in court for a hearing.

*Also Read:* Will Tayshia Adams Take Over for Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette?

Underwood has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, vehicle, workplace, school and the home of her parents in Huntington Beach, where he had been quarantining with the family earlier this year.

According to other legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Randolph accused Underwood of “harassing” her, planting a tracking device under her car, and going on “obsessive” walks near her parents’ home. The documents also say that Underwood was spotted in an alley outside Randolph’s bedroom window and that she was “fearful for her safety.”

Underwood chose Randolph as his final pick at the end of his “Bachelor” season in an extremely dramatic finale that led to him jumping a fence out of frustration after Randolph elected to leave the show. The pair later decided to stay together and continue to date, but did not get engaged.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Bachelorette' Teaser Reveals First Clips From Clare's Season – and Guess Who She's Kissing? (Video)

ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'The Bachelorette,' 'Supermarket Sweep,' Other Unscripted Series

JoJo Fletcher Temporarily Takes Over as 'Bachelorette' Host While Chris Harrison Quarantines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cassie Randolph Is Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

 In related news, the former 'The Bachelor' star's sister Michelle Randolph has addressed rumors that Cassie and Colton are filming a reality TV show together...
AceShowbiz

Colton Underwood Was 'Completely Blindsided' By Cassie Randolph's Restraining Order

 Colton Underwood wasn’t expecting Cassie Randolph‘s restraining order against him. A source close to the 28-year-old former Bachelor star spoke to US Weekly...
Just Jared

Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

 'Bachelor' star and former NFL player Colton Underwood better avoid his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, at least until he can plead his case in front of a judge...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this