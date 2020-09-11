Global  
 

Johnny Depp Gets Delay In Defamation Trial, But Not Because Of His Request

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020
Johnny Depp was hoping that his defamation trial agaisnt ex-wife Amber Heard would be delayed, and it was just announced that it would be. A Fairfax County Virginia judge revealed that the lawsuit would have to be delayed until a future date, not because of filming on Fantastic Beasts 3, where the 57-year-old actor stars [...]
Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Attempt to Delay Defamation Trial

 Amber Heard and her legal team have responded to Johnny Depp's request to delay the trial for the $50 million defamation lawsuit that he filed against her.
Just Jared


