Johnny Depp Gets Delay In Defamation Trial, But Not Because Of His Request
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Johnny Depp was hoping that his defamation trial agaisnt ex-wife Amber Heard would be delayed, and it was just announced that it would be. A Fairfax County Virginia judge revealed that the lawsuit would have to be delayed until a future date, not because of filming on Fantastic Beasts 3, where the 57-year-old actor stars [...]
Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million dollar libel battle against her which would allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published