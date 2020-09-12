Global  
 

'Wonder Woman 1984' release date pushed to Christmas

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Warner Bros. has officially pushed back the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' until Christmas. According to Variety, the superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot, which was expected to debut on October 2, will now reach theatres on December 25, 2020. Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said, "Patty is an...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again

Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again 00:32

 Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of...

