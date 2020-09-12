Global  
 

Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Zuber K Khan has begun work on the drama

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020
Naagin 3 actor Zuber K Khan, who features in Nyaay: The Justice, which is inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, has begun work on the drama, co-starring Shreya Shukla. The film is co-produced by Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represents SSR's manager Shruti Modi in the actor's death case. Khan and...
