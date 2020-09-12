Cordae’s Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Dominates US Open W/ Comeback Tournament Win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Williams Falls To Azarenka



Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open



Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting



Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this