You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bar Refaeli sentenced for tax evasion in Israel An Israeli court has sentenced model Bar Refaeli to nine months of community service for tax evasion.

Belfast Telegraph 13 hours ago



Bar Rafaeli sentenced to nine months community service by Israeli court Model Bar Refaeli was sentenced by an Israeli court on Sunday to nine months of community service along with her mother, who received 16 months in prison for tax...

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



Bar Refaeli sentenced to community service, mother gets 16 months in jail for tax evasion Israeli court ruling upholds plea agreement reached between the supermodel and her parents on allegations of avoiding to pay taxes

Haaretz 10 hours ago





Tweets about this