Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman Breaks Toilet Seat Record
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
It was sold at auction...
Former *Rolling Stones* bass player *Bill Wyman* has sold an unusual item at auction.
The bassist steered an archival auction at the weekend, featuring a plethora of Stones goodies.
Fans snapped up bass guitars, amplifiers and more, all associated with the rock 'n' roll greats.
Bizarrely, Bill Wyman also threw in a toilet seat - which promptly broke records.
Yep, Bill Wyman can now claim the most expensive toilet seat ever sold at auction, with a portion of proceeds going to The Princes Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.
The auction was hosted by Julien's Auctions -
SOLD for $1,152! A plush yellow toilet seat cover with printed Rolling Stones tongue logo design. Wyman’s records indicate that the cover dates to the 1975 American tour. #RollingStones
A new world record price for a toilet seat cover?
Watch now at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! pic.twitter.com/leQg5lqUaH
— Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) September 12, 2020
