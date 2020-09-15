Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman Breaks Toilet Seat Record Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was sold at auction...



Former *Rolling Stones* bass player *Bill Wyman* has sold an unusual item at auction.



The bassist steered an archival auction at the weekend, featuring a plethora of Stones goodies.



Fans snapped up bass guitars, amplifiers and more, all associated with the rock 'n' roll greats.



Bizarrely, Bill Wyman also threw in a toilet seat - which promptly broke records.



Yep, Bill Wyman can now claim the most expensive toilet seat ever sold at auction, with a portion of proceeds going to The Princes Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.



The auction was hosted by Julien's Auctions -







SOLD for $1,152! A plush yellow toilet seat cover with printed Rolling Stones tongue logo design. Wyman’s records indicate that the cover dates to the 1975 American tour. #RollingStones



A new world record price for a toilet seat cover?



Watch now at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! pic.twitter.com/leQg5lqUaH



— Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) September 12, 2020



