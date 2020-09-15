Sonam comes out in support of Jaya Bachchan

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Sonam Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to stand in support of veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s statements slamming those trying to ‘tarnish the image of the entire industry’. While filmmaker Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan for showing a spine and replying on the same post, Sonam wrote, “I want to be her when I grow up..” Farhan Akhtar also lauded Jaya Bachchan and shared, “Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered.”
Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had...
