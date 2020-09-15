Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonam comes out in support of Jaya Bachchan

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to stand in support of veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s statements slamming those trying to ‘tarnish the image of the entire industry’. While filmmaker Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan for showing a spine and replying on the same post, Sonam wrote, “I want to be her when I grow up..” Farhan Akhtar also lauded Jaya Bachchan and shared, “Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan

‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan 01:30

 Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support [Video]

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published
Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative on August 08. Junior Bachchan reached home after fully recovering from COVID-19. Big B family members who..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Covid: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test negative, discharged from hospital [Video]

Covid: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test negative, discharged from hospital

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday. The mother-daughter duo was discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this