Sonam Kapoor trolled for tweeting she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled all of Tuesday for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when she grows up. Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha has alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.



Extending support to her,... 👓 View full article

