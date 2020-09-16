Sonam Kapoor trolled for tweeting she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled all of Tuesday for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when she grows up. Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha has alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks. Kishan said, “"I expected Jaya-ji to support me. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.” He added, “I will...
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor..
Sonam Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to stand in support of veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s statements slamming those trying to... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life