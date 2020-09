Kendall Jenner has admitted that she smokes marijuana. In a recent interview with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on their show Sibling Rivalry, Jenner revealed...

Kourtney Kardashian Outs Sister Kendall Jenner as a 'Stoner' In an episode of 'Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson', the 24-year-old model admits for the first time in public that she smokes marijuana.

AceShowbiz 1 day ago Also reported by • ContactMusic