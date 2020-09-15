|
Kendall Jenner proudly announces she’s a ‘stoner’
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kendall is a fan of weed (Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage) Kendall Jenner has unveiled her drug habits, announcing that she’s a ‘stoner’. The 24-year-old is rarely seen falling out of clubs, but has shared an insight into her wild child behaviour by revealing that she has a love of marijuana. The model recorded an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast Sibling Revelry back in January – pre-lockdown – with sister Kourtney Kardashian, and the sisters were asked about different qualities within the family....
