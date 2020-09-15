Global  
 

Kendall Jenner proudly announces she’s a ‘stoner’

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner proudly announces she’s a ‘stoner’Kendall is a fan of weed (Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage) Kendall Jenner has unveiled her drug habits, announcing that she’s a ‘stoner’. The 24-year-old is rarely seen falling out of clubs, but has shared an insight into her wild child behaviour by revealing that she has a love of marijuana. The model recorded an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast Sibling Revelry back in January – pre-lockdown – with sister Kourtney Kardashian, and the sisters were asked about different qualities within the family....
 Kendall Jenner has confessed to being "a stoner", as she admits she's never "really said anything" publicly about her marijuana habits.

