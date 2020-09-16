Kanye West Invokes Prince In Battle To Gain His Master Tapes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yeezy goes on a social media spree...



*Kanye West* has invoked Prince in a battle to gain his master tapes.



Yeezy has been using social media frequently this week, seemingly chafing at the limits of his major label deal.



Referring to himself as "the new Moses" he also branded both the major label system and the NBA as "modern day slave ships".



A few hours ago Kanye West expanded on this, and revealed that a battle for his master tapes lay at the centre of his troubles.







The artist deserve to own our masters ... artist are starving without tours ... Ima go get our masters ... for all artist ... pray for me



— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020







In the streaming world master ownership is everything... that is the bulk of the income ... in COVID artist need our masters ... it’s more important than ever before



I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake



— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020







Let’s get it big bro ... you and Michael passed so we can live pic.twitter.com/GIEWDhyepw



— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020







When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch



— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020



