CDC Chief Redfield Puts Out Statement on Importance of Vaccines After Trump Publicly Contradicts Him
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Shortly after President *Donald Trump* contradicted CDC chief *Robert Redfield* on the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, Redfield put out a statement emphasizing his belief in the importance of vaccines.
U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.