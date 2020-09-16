Global  
 

CDC Chief Redfield Puts Out Statement on Importance of Vaccines After Trump Publicly Contradicts Him

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
CDC Chief Redfield Puts Out Statement on Importance of Vaccines After Trump Publicly Contradicts HimShortly after President *Donald Trump* contradicted CDC chief *Robert Redfield* on the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, Redfield put out a statement emphasizing his belief in the importance of vaccines.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'

Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused' 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.

