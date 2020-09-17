Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Sings 'Betty' Live on TV (with Some Lyric Changes!) at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is in the spotlight for her first live performance of “Betty” during the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 30-year-old singer performed the song live for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. Taylor needed to change some of the explicit [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs 00:40

 Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (09.16.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards [Video]

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published
Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter [Video]

Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter

Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years [Video]

Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years

The show will air on CBS3 on Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this