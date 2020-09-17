|
Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Video!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Taylor Swift hits the stage for her highly anticipated performance at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday (September 16) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. The 30-year-old singer performed her song “Betty” live on TV for the first time. This also marked her first time on the ACMs stage in seven years! [...]
