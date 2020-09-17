Global  
 

Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Video!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Taylor Swift hits the stage for her highly anticipated performance at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday (September 16) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. The 30-year-old singer performed her song “Betty” live on TV for the first time. This also marked her first time on the ACMs stage in seven years! [...]
Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut

Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut

 Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.

