Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Hype Up Tonight’s HOLY Premiere W/ Sneak Peek Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chicago’s Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are giving fans something to really get excited about. The music pals have teased fans with a sneak peek at their upcoming “HOLY” music video premiere. Chance The Rapper Teases HOLY Both Chance and Justin went to their social media fans with the ultimate teaser. They shared a […] 👓 View full article

