Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Hype Up Tonight’s HOLY Premiere W/ Sneak Peek

SOHH Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Chicago’s Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are giving fans something to really get excited about. The music pals have teased fans with a sneak peek at their upcoming “HOLY” music video premiere. Chance The Rapper Teases HOLY Both Chance and Justin went to their social media fans with the ultimate teaser. They shared a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has confirmed new single 'Holy' 00:32

 Justin Bieber has confirmed his new single, 'Holy' - with Chance the Rapper - will be released on Friday (18.09.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic picnic on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with a picnic in the park on Sunday (13.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

justirauhls

~Traciey loves flora☁️ @chancetherapper #HOLY by justin bieber and chance the rapper isn't just a song, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to brea… https://t.co/yJZtwx6vhl 2 minutes ago

simran_benzz

Simran Bizzle RT @serayrauhl: since the new era is here and #holy is dropping in a few hours we have set-up a fund account (@fundsforbiebs) to help belie… 2 minutes ago

__therealBreezy

BRIANNA. RT @HotFreestyle: Music Dropping Midnight: Tyga - Money Mouf ft. YG & Saweetie Lil Tecca - Virgo World (Album) Pop Smoke - Mood Swings (… 4 minutes ago

jbuncancellable

HOLY BIEBER RT @haileybitual: @yungblud wbk stream #HOLY by justin bieber ft chance the rapper tonight https://t.co/Oeh5lxvaSG 5 minutes ago

5amwithjustin

sarah ♡ ♡ Justin Bieber - Holy ft. Chance The Rapper https://t.co/YKTntmmXgH #HOLY @justinbieber @chancetherapper 5 minutes ago

onelovessbieber

klicea-nicole🦋 HOLY☁️ RT @serayrauhl: #HOLY by justin bieber and chance the rapper isn't just a song, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this… 6 minutes ago

ibieberbless

taraneh ONE DAY #HOLY by justin bieber and chance the rapper isn't just a song, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape fr… https://t.co/31HOtOFjfi 7 minutes ago

aannyyyxx

analysia ♡ RT @JBCrewdotcom: The premiere for the music video for “Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper is available on YouTube now. Who will… 8 minutes ago