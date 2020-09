Ayushmann Khurrana charms fans as he wishes Shubho Mahalaya in Bangla language Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday extended greetings to all his Bengali fans. The 36-year-old actor who portrayed the role of an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata in Yash Raj Films' 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' had learned Bangla language while prepping for the film. He took to his Instagram... On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday extended greetings to all his Bengali fans. The 36-year-old actor who portrayed the role of an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata in Yash Raj Films' 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' had learned Bangla language while prepping for the film. He took to his Instagram πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this nirvachanguru Ayushmann Khurrana charms fans as he wishes `Shubho Mahalaya` | Poll Strategies | Management | Digital Bharat - an… https://t.co/19SUiGHdRW 15 hours ago