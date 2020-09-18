Van Morrison Condemns "Crooked Facts" In Anti-Lockdown Songs Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

"No more taking of our freedom / And our God given rights / Pretending it's for our safety / When it's really to enslave..."



*Van Morrison* has released three anti-lockdown songs.



The Northern Irish legend earned opprobrium for seeming to condemn lockdown earlier in the year, citing its impact on live music.



Now the singer has gone further, recording three songs that protest lockdown, and the enforcement of masks.



Accusing scientists of "making up crooked facts", he says they want to "enslave" the population.



"The new normal, is not normal," he sings. "We were born to be free".



In one song - called 'No More Lockdown' - Van the Man sings: "No more lockdown / No more government overreach... No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace."



He adds: "No more taking of our freedom / And our God given rights / Pretending it's for our safety / When it's really to enslave."



The songs are streaming online.



