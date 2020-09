Brad Pitt's New Flame Nicole Poturalski Addresses Angelina Jolie Rumor With Cryptic Instagram Post Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has shared a cryptic quote on Instagram. This was her side on the reported tension between the actor and Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has shared a cryptic quote on Instagram. This was her side on the reported tension between the actor and Angelina Jolie. 👓 View full article