Mitch McConnell Says Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Will Get a Vote in the Senate, Despite His Own Precedent Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, says that he will hold a vote on President Trump's nominee to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. Back in March 2016, McConnell blocked the senate from holding a vote for Merrick Garland, who was nominated to the supreme court by Obama. McConnell said [...]