Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson tears down gate with bare hands

newKerala.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson shows off his strength; tears down gate with bare hands

 Hollywood superstar and former wrestling champion Dwayne Johnson flaunted his physical strength off screen by ripping the gate off with his bare hands because he...
Mid-Day

Dwayne Johnson Ripped His Security Gate Off So He Could Get to Work Amid a Power Outage!

 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ripped off his driveway’s security gate with his bare hands after he was locked in due to a power outage! The 48-year-old actor...
Just Jared

Dwayne Johnson Scares People by Ripping Down Electric Front Gate With Bare Hands

 Admitting that the incident was not his finest hour, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor claims he was forced to do so since a power outage caused him to...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this