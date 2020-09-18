Global
Dwayne Johnson tears down gate with bare hands
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dwayne Johnson tears down gate with bare hands
Sunday, 20 September 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Dwayne Johnson shows off his strength; tears down gate with bare hands
Hollywood superstar and former wrestling champion Dwayne Johnson flaunted his physical strength off screen by ripping the gate off with his bare hands because he...
Mid-Day
22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson Ripped His Security Gate Off So He Could Get to Work Amid a Power Outage!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ripped off his driveway’s security gate with his bare hands after he was locked in due to a power outage! The 48-year-old actor...
Just Jared
2 days ago
Dwayne Johnson Scares People by Ripping Down Electric Front Gate With Bare Hands
Admitting that the incident was not his finest hour, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor claims he was forced to do so since a power outage caused him to...
AceShowbiz
2 days ago
