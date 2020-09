Emmys 2020: H.E.R. Leads Tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera for In Memoriam Segment Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The Grammy Award-winning actress delivers an emotional performance of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' which is also dedicated to the late Regis Philbin, Diana Rigg and more at the Primetime Emmy Awards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this