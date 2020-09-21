Global  
 

Regina King on wearing Breonna Taylor shirt at 2020 Emmys: ‘The cops still haven't been held accountable’

FOXNews.com Monday, 21 September 2020
Regina made a statement on Sunday when she took home an Emmy for “Watchmen,” her fourth win in the past six years and wore a shirt donning Breonna Taylor’s face while giving her acceptance speech.
