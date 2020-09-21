|
Mark Ruffalo wins Emmy 2020 for his double roles in I Know This Much Is True
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday (local time) took home his first Emmys in the acting category as he won the award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie' for his double roles for HBO's miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.' He earlier received the prestigious award back in 2014 for executive producing the television...
|
|
|
