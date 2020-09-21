Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Ruffalo wins Emmy 2020 for his double roles in I Know This Much Is True

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday (local time) took home his first Emmys in the acting category as he won the award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie' for his double roles for HBO's miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.' He earlier received the prestigious award back in 2014 for executive producing the television...
2020 Emmy Winner Mark Ruffalo Sends Out Pointed Plea for "Love and Compassion and Kindness"

 Mark Ruffalo put in twice the work playing twins in I Know This Much Is True. And now he wants everyone to put in the work heading into Election Day. Sitting on...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

